Man left with broken jaw after vicious assault outside Slug and Lettuce pub in Preston
A man was left with a broken jaw following an assault in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th May 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:33 BST
The assault happened outside of the Slug and Lettuce pub in Church Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday, April 1.
One man suffered a broken jaw in the attack, and another was knocked to the ground.
Officers on Monday (May 15) released CCTV footage of part of the incident in an attempt to identify a suspect.
“We are trying to identify the man wearing black clothing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.