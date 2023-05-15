News you can trust since 1886
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Man left with broken jaw after vicious assault outside Slug and Lettuce pub in Preston

A man was left with a broken jaw following an assault in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th May 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:33 BST

The assault happened outside of the Slug and Lettuce pub in Church Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday, April 1.

One man suffered a broken jaw in the attack, and another was knocked to the ground.

A man was left with a broken jaw following an assault outside a pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man was left with a broken jaw following an assault outside a pub in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on Monday (May 15) released CCTV footage of part of the incident in an attempt to identify a suspect.

“We are trying to identify the man wearing black clothing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1610 of April 1, 2023.