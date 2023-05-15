Kaitlyn Booth, 22, woke up on August 12 to start getting ready for her sister’s big day, but she immediately knew something was wrong when she saw a wave of notifications on her phone.

Her boyfriend Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, had been assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street earlier that morning at approximately 2.40am.

He was rushed to hospital following the attack and put on a ventilator, but sadly died two days later on Sunday, August 14.

25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle was rushed to hospital after being attacked in Preston, but sadly died two days later (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Talking to the Mirror, Kaitlyn said: “The signal was terrible but I finally managed to get a hold of his sister, Leanne, who told me that doctors were saying Jack had irreversible brain damage.

“My dad drove me over to Preston hospital. The nurse came over and explained the extent of the damage and told us that there was absolutely no way Jack would survive this and it would only be a matter of time before his heart stopped beating.

“I just remember breaking down but trying so hard not to because in my head there was still hope. I didn't want to accept it.

“After visiting Jack, me and dad made our way back to the rest of the family to support my sister at her wedding.

Kaitlyn is now raising money for One Punch UK - a charity which raises awareness of the devastation one punch can do (Credit: GoFundMe)

“It was the most difficult thing I've ever had to do, trying to smile through such horrific pain.

“All it took was one punch.”

Two men from Preston, aged 21 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding following the incident, but were released on bail as enquiries continued.

Kaitlyn Booth was about the start getting ready for her sister’s wedding when she discovered her boyfriend had been attacked (Credit: Kaitlyn Booth)

Lancashire Police said the men were re-arrested on August 24 on suspicion of murder, assault and Public Order Act offences, but released on bail pending further enquiries.

Kaitlyn , a dental nurse from Burnley, said the people who were arrested were unknown to her and Jack, and she believes it was a completely unprovoked attack.

She said: “It hurts to know that I am never going to see him again.

“It’s difficult looking into the future because Jack should have been in my future.

“We were supposed to get married and have children and live a long and happy life together growing old with each other. But it was all taken with one punch.

“I hope that our story will make people think twice before throwing their fists around.”

Kaitlyn is now raising money for One Punch UK by taking part in a Tough Mudder race on August 12 – the anniversary of her partner’s attack.

“This is something that we wanted to do together but sadly never can,” she added.

“My goal is to raise money for the charity One Punch UK but most importantly I want to raise awareness of the severity that one punch can do.

“So please, if you can’t donate, share and help raise awareness.

You can donate to Kaitlyn's GoFundMe campaign HERE.

Following the attack, Det Insp Bryony Midgley, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Jack’s family and friends. I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their response to our previous appeals, but am still asking people to come forward who could provide information to help us piece together the events leading to Jack’s tragic death.

“Whatever information you have – no matter how insignificant you think it is – may be key to the investigation so please come and speak to us.”