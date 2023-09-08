Watch more videos on Shots!

Chris Hodgkinson “latched onto” a group of young men he did not know during a night out in April 2022.

The group included the victim who was 19 at the time of the attack.

After the group had departed a pub, 35-year-old Hodgkinson left them in Warner Street before returning a short time later.

Chris Hodgkinson left a teenager with a "fractured skull" after hitting him with a metal bar during an attack in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Hodgkinson proceeded to strike an unknown man from behind with a metal bar before hitting the 19-year-old victim.

The 19-year-old suffered a fractured skull in the attack.

Hodgkinson, of New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, was arrested and charged with Section 18 wounding.

He was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He was sentenced to five years in custody on Friday (September 8).

DC Vicky Heys, of East CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack committed against a completely innocent man who was just trying to enjoy a night out with friends.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court.