Man left teenager with ‘fractured skull’ after hitting him with metal bar during unprovoked attack in Accrington
Chris Hodgkinson “latched onto” a group of young men he did not know during a night out in April 2022.
The group included the victim who was 19 at the time of the attack.
After the group had departed a pub, 35-year-old Hodgkinson left them in Warner Street before returning a short time later.
Hodgkinson proceeded to strike an unknown man from behind with a metal bar before hitting the 19-year-old victim.
The 19-year-old suffered a fractured skull in the attack.
Hodgkinson, of New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, was arrested and charged with Section 18 wounding.
He was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.
He was sentenced to five years in custody on Friday (September 8).
DC Vicky Heys, of East CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack committed against a completely innocent man who was just trying to enjoy a night out with friends.
“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court.
“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of East Lancashire and we will do everything in our power to put those who choose to engage in it before the courts.”