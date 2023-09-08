Drink-driver caught with Class A drugs assaulted two police officers after being pulled over in Ormskirk
Police received two 999 calls informing them that a man had “downed” a bottle of vodka before driving his car on October 28, 2022.
PCs Sean Dalby and Paddy Stewart spotted the car on the A59 in Ormskirk and signalled for it to stop.
When they asked the driver to turn off the engine, Carl Williams began to drive off and collided with the two officers.
The officers – who suffered “minor injuries” – managed to stop the car before detaining Williams.
He was breathalysed at the roadside and blew 74 – the legal limit is 35.
An empty vodka bottle and a small amount of Class A drugs were also found in the car.
Williams failed to provide a specimen of breath when he was taken to custody.
Williams was charged and bailed.
On May 27, Williams was stopped again by police in Burscough – he had been disqualified from driving and was again found to be above the alcohol limit for driving.
On September 1, Williams, 50, of Dawson Gardens, Liverpool, appeared before Preston Magistrates Court.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, possession of a Class A drug, driving while disqualified and driving with excess alcohol.
The magistrates jailed Williams for a total of eight months.
Williams was disqualified from driving for four years, to start from the date he is released from custody.
PC Dalby said: “I hope Williams realises how differently this incident could have unfolded for my colleague and myself, and for himself.”