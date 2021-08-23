Man left needing surgery after suffering fractured jaw during 'vicious' Lancaster assault

The victim - a man aged in his 20s - was punched in the face in Brock Street at around 1am on August 5.

He was left with a fractured jaw which required surgery, police said.

Detectives would now like to speak to five men who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police would like to speak to these five men as they believe they may have information about a serious assault in Lancaster. (Credit: Lancashire Police_

DC Ben Heap, of Lancaster CID, said: "This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

"As a result he had to undergo surgery to have metal plates inserted in his jaw.

"We would now like to speak to the men in the CCTV images and are asking anyone who knows them, or the men themselves if they see this appeal, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information should contact Lancaster CID on 01524 596463 or call 101, quoting log number 933 of August 8.

You can also email [email protected]

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

