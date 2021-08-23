Missing man's body recovered from water at Preston Docks
The body of a 27-year-old man has been recovered from the water at Preston Docks.
Alex Lambert was missing from the Brackenbury Road area of Preston.
He had last been seen on August 18.
Today (August 23), police were called to Preston Marina following the discovery of a man's body shortly before 6.45am.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Whilst he has yet to be formally identified, it is sadly believed to be Alex.
"His family have been informed."
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.
"We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who responded to our previous appeal in our search to find Alex," the spokesman added.
"Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very sad time."