Man jailed for orally raping a woman in a night club

Bruno Nunes Da Silva has been jailed for a sex attack in a disco

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Bruno Nunes Da Silva, 27, who is from Dublin, orally raped the woman after he had been dancing with her in a nightclub in Liverpool in the early hours of the morning on 17 September 2021.

She left the dancefloor and went to talk to one of her friends and sat down. He then came up to her, turned her head around and raped her in full view of her friends. He was arrested at the scene. On 11 October 2021 at Liverpool Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to rape.

On October 22 , at Liverpool Crown Court, he was jailed for three years and will remain on the Sexual Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

In a Victim Personal Statement, the victim talked about how she had previously been a carefree, outgoing person, who loved to socialise with her friends. She said she had been very trusting of people but this had all changed.

She now felt anxious and wary of strangers, and concerned when she went out that she would be attacked again. She said the incident has also made her friends and family worried when she goes out. She added: “I feel that I will be a different person because of this incident. But I hope that , over time, I will regain my confidence and my trust in people”.

Sarah Egan, a Specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences lawyer with CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “This was a disgusting attack by Nunes Da Silva. Every woman and girl has the right to go out and enjoy themselves without fear of being attacked. Nunes Da Silva ruined that for the victim. This incident has had a dreadful impact on her. This kind of behaviour is inexcusable, will not be tolerated and will be dealt with by the full force of the law.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her courage and strength in coming forward to report this, and her ongoing support throughout the court process, as well as her friends and the other witnesses who assisted her.