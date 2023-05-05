Man jailed for life at Preston Crown Court for murder of 19-year-old student Aya Hachem in failed drive-by shooting

Aya Hachem from Blackburn was shot dead at 3pm on Sunday, May 17 2020 whilst walking along King Street, Blackburn, after she was hit by a stray bullet during the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

An eighthman, Louis Junior Otway, 42, has now been sentenced to a minimum of 32 years' imprisonment for the murder of Aya, and 27 years for the attempted murder of Pachah Khan to run concurrently, after being convicted of both offences following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

Aya was shot by Zamir Raja, a hired hitman, who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis. He fired two shots from the car which was being driven past Quickshine Tyres, owned by the intended target Pachah Khan. The first shot hit one of the windows of Quickshine Tyres: the second hit Aya Hachem.

Louis Otway has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder following a four-week trial at Preston Crown Court

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Pachah Khan. Aya had no connection to anyone involved in this case: she was just out shopping for food for her family.

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021 (details below) after they were convicted of roles in the shooting, and in March another man was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

Louis Otway was involved in organising and arranging the shooting on May 17 2020. He was the link between Ayaz Hussain in Blackburn on one hand, and “his boys” the gunman (Zamir Raja) and driver (Anthony Ennis) on the other.

A second man, Suhayl Suleman, 38, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, was found not guilty after the trial of both murder and attempted murder.

Ms Hachem was hit by a stray bullet. After she fell to the ground, many passers-by stopped and tried to help, but sadly, her injuries were fatal.

Otway, 42, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, May 5) to life with a minimum term of 32 years before he can apply for parole.

Det Insp Ian Moore, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Aya Hachem was a young woman whose life – so full of promise – was brutally and tragically cut short on that May afternoon and my thoughts today are first and foremost with her family and loved ones.

“Louis Otway played a key role in organising the plot to kill Pachah Khan, the bungled execution of which resulted in Aya’s murder, and I welcome today’s sentence which reflects the gravity of this horrendous crime and goes along with those found guilty and sentenced last year.

“I hope that this offers Aya’s family some sense that we have achieved justice for her and that this shows that Lancashire Constabulary will never give up in our tenacious approach to putting those who commit these atrocious crimes before the courts.

Statement from Aya’s family

Aya’s family said: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today.

“To our dear beautiful angel in heaven, we know you are in a better and more beautiful place. God chose you from amongst many and blessed you with martyrdom.

“We are so proud of you and we miss you so much – our lives are difficult without you. This is Gods decree and praise be to God for this. You will remain in our hearts forever.

“You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country it did not stop you contributing to your community and Charites including the Children’s Society and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.

“God chose you as an Angel in his heaven. Heaven is yours and may God give us the patience after your murder. We love you.

“We thank Detective Inspector Ian Moore and his team of dedicated police officers who worked so hard to build a strong case against the defendant who has been sentenced today.

“Also, to the Crown Prosecution Service, represented by Mr Cray KC, from the first moments of Aya’s murder until the last moments of the trial.

“We also thank Mr Justice Jacobs, who managed the court proceedings with confidence and wisdom.

“We offer thanks to the jury for their time and effort to listen for 12 weeks and to distinguish truth from falsehood, lies and honesty.

“Special thanks to the ARC Centre and the wider community of Blackburn including the many families that have offered their support in this difficult time.”

Previously sentenced

Feroz Suleman, 40, from Blackburn was sentenced to 34 years. He instigated and organised the hit.

Zamir Raja, 33, from Manchester was given 34 years. He was responsible for sourcing and transporting the firearm used in the shooting, as well as firing the shots.

Anthony Ennis, 31, from Partington was sentenced to 33 years. He drove the Avensis carrying the gunman during the shooting.

Ayaz Hussain, 35, from Blackburn was given 32 years. He was the link between the Lancashire offenders and those based in Manchester. He played a key role in organising and orchestrating the shooting and was in company of Abubakr Satia when petrol was bought to burn out the Avensis, however, this did not go ahead.

Abubakr Satia, 32, from Blackburn, was sentenced to 28 years. He sourced the Avensis and was involved in buying the petrol.Kashif Manzoor, 26, from, Blackburn was given 27 years. He ensured the Avensis was running on the day of the incident.

Uthman Satia, 29, from Great Harwood was sentenced to 28 years. He helped to transport the gunman and driver to and from the Avensis on Wellington Road as the front seat passenger of the car being driven by his girlfriend, Judy Chapman.