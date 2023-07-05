News you can trust since 1886
Man charged after '£50,000 worth' of cannabis seized from car left abandoned in live lane of M6 near Preston

A man has been charged after “£50,000 worth” of cannabis was found in a car that had been left abandoned on the M6 near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

A Mini Cooper travelling on the southbound carriageway was instructed to stop at around 8.40pm on Monday (July 3).

The driver stopped in a live lane of the carriageway before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was later found in Curedale Lane, Walton-le-Dale.

A man has been charged after "£50,000 worth" of cannabis was found in a car on the M6 near PrestonA man has been charged after "£50,000 worth" of cannabis was found in a car on the M6 near Preston
A large quantity of harvested cannabis bush, valued at £50,000, was also found during a search of the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Ermal Cala, 33, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, driving a vehicle without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 5).