Police received a report of a stabbing in Tynwald Road at around 12.10pm on Wednesday (February 9).

A man in his 60s was found with a stab wound to his chest when officers arrived.

He was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary in a "serious but stable condition", officers said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital in "serious condition" after being stabbed in Tynwald Road, Blackburn.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Work is ongoing to establish the exact nature of how the man came about his injury.

"Nobody has been arrested."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 0612 of February 9.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.