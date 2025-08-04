Woman in her 50s rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Buckshaw Village as Chorley man arrested
Police received a report of an assault at 8:35am yesterday on Dunnerholme Avenue in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with stab injuries. She remains there in a serious but stable condition.
A 35-year-old man from the Chorley area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has subsequently been detained under the mental health act.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway, and our enquiries have led us to understand that this is an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the public. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“You will see our uniformed officers and detectives in the Buckshaw Village area as they conduct their enquiries. If you have any concerns, or information, please don’t hesitate to approach them.”
Anyone with information should or footage, should call police on 101 quoting log 0371 of 3rd August.