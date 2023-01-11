Ambulance crews responded to a 999 call from the new build home in Roadtrain Avenue on the new Centurion Village, off Longmeanygate, on Tuesday, January 3.

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and CSI were called to the home to investigate, but Lancashire Police has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and CSI were called to the home to investigate, but Lancashire Police has confirmed the man's death is not being treated as suspicious

The force said a file has been passed to the coroner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the Ambulance Service on January 3 to a report of a sudden death in Roadtrain Avenue, Leyland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a man in his 30s died suddenly at a home in Roadtrain Avenue on the new Centurion Village, off Longmeanygate, in Leyland on Tuesday, January 3

“A man his 30s had been found unresponsive. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad