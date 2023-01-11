Man in his 30s dies suddenly at new Centurion Village housing estate on Leyland Test Track
A man in his 30s died suddenly at a home on Leyland Motors’ former test track.
Ambulance crews responded to a 999 call from the new build home in Roadtrain Avenue on the new Centurion Village, off Longmeanygate, on Tuesday, January 3.
A man in his 30s was found unresponsive and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police and CSI were called to the home to investigate, but Lancashire Police has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The force said a file has been passed to the coroner.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called by the Ambulance Service on January 3 to a report of a sudden death in Roadtrain Avenue, Leyland.
“A man his 30s had been found unresponsive. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”