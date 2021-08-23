Man hospitalised and woman arrested after stabbing in Lancashire

Police rushed to Heys Road following reports of a "disturbance" at around 7.15pm on Saturday, August 21.

A 54-year-old man was found with a "stab wound to the back" when officers arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but police said his injury is "not life threatening".

Eyewitnesses said up to 15 police vehicles were sent to the scene in Heys Road, Blackburn.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

She has since been released on bail until September 17 pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 1323 of August 21.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.