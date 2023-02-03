News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man hospitalised and teenager arrested after car crashes into Darwen house before smashing into parked vehicle

A teenager was arrested after a car crashed into a house in Darwen.

By Sean Gleaves
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:56pm

A car travelling through Tockholes collided with a house before spinning into a parked car at around 2.50pm on Thursday (February 2).

The incident happened on Tockholes Road, near to the junction of Old School Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle before being released on bail.

A teenager was arrested after a car crashed into a house in Darwen (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Drugs, insecure loads and wanted drivers: Here's what Lancashire's road police h...

A passenger in the Fiesta, a man in his 20s, suffered serious spinal injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Another passenger suffered arm and leg injuries.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0734 of February 2, 2023.