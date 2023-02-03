Man hospitalised and teenager arrested after car crashes into Darwen house before smashing into parked vehicle
A teenager was arrested after a car crashed into a house in Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:56pm
A car travelling through Tockholes collided with a house before spinning into a parked car at around 2.50pm on Thursday (February 2).
The incident happened on Tockholes Road, near to the junction of Old School Lane.
A 17-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle before being released on bail.
A passenger in the Fiesta, a man in his 20s, suffered serious spinal injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.