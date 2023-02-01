Drugs, insecure loads and wanted drivers: Here's what Lancashire's road police have been dealing with this week

Lancashire’s road officers have had a busy week.
After coming to officer’s attention through didgy number plates, cracked windows or bad driving, a spate of drivers have gone on to fail roadside tests for drugs – many cocaine and cannabis – or both.
Officers have also stopped vehicles with insecure loads and even helped neighbouring forces track down wanted vehicles.
1. Stolen Golf
This stolen Volkswagen Golf was sighted on the M6 southbound by officers.
The vehicle was followed before being boxed in on Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge to prevent a pursuit.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle will be returned to its rightful owner.
2. Cannabis and cocaine
On the way to custody with a drug driver this Ford Fiesta was stopped by patrol HO30 due the manner of driving and a defective brake light.
The driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and cocaine and was arrested.
3. Wanted by another force
This Ford Transit had been linked to a theft in another force.
The vehicle stopped at Tickled Trout Services in Preston, and the driver failed a test for cannabis.
He was arrested and his details have been passed onto the neighbouring force.
4. Insecure load
The driver of this vehicle in Blackpool thought gravity was sufficient to keep this load of logs in the bed. Only rhe barrow was lashed down.
The driver was reported and required to secure the load before continuing.
