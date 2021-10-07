Man found with 'serious head injuries' after assault in Blackburn

Police were called to reports of an assault in Whalley New Road at around 7am today (October 7).

The road was closed between Emerald Avenue and Brownhill roundabout while officers conducted their enquiries.

A man in his 30s was later found inside a property in Side Beet Lane, Rishton, with a number of injuries to his head.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "His injuries, although serious, are not thought to be life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.

"Although this is believed to be an isolated incident, residents will see an increased police presence in the area."

A man was found with "serious head injuries" following reports of an assault in Blackburn.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0233 of October 7, 2021.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

