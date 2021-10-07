Missing Bolton-le-Sands woman, 71, found 'safe and well' after search and rescue operation

Margaret Bannister was reported missing from her home in Bolton-le-Sands on Tuesday afternoon (October 5).

Police said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for the 71-year-old and launched an urgent appeal to find her.

A search and rescue operation was launched alongside the mountain rescue team, the police dog unit, the fire service urban search and rescue unit, and officers from both Lancaster and Morecambe police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The search went on throughout the night and into Monday morning, with police confirming Margaret was located after being spotted by a member of the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Even after a good number of years in the police there are some incidents that just make you stand in awe of what our communities and emergency services can achieve.

"A successful missing person search over the last twenty-four hours was one such case.

"It was simply fantastic to see full-time, part-time and voluntary emergency responders from across the North of England welcomed by, and working with, an active local community to find and take care of a vulnerable person."

Margaret Bannister (pictured) was found "safe and well" following a search and rescue operation. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

What should you do if you are worried about someone and can't find them?

You don't have to wait 24 hours before you report someone missing.

As soon as you can't find the person and you are worried for their safety and welfare, you can report them missing to the police.

It's important that you share all of your concerns with the police. The earlier the police know about someone, the sooner they can start searching.

How do I report my loved one missing to the police?

- Go to your local police station

- Call 101

- If the missing person is a child, or you believe them to be at serious risk of harm, always dial 999

You can find out more by visiting the Missing People website by clicking HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.