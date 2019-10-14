Man found in River Ribble during police search for missing woman Brenda Wignall

Have your say

A man spotted in the River Ribble swam to safety after attracting the attention of police searching the water for a missing woman.



The man was found in the water near Avenham Park as police boats had been searching the river for missing 58-year-old Brenda Wignall.

An ambulance, a rapid response unit and an advanced paramedic were mobilised after reports of a person in the River Ribble near Avenham Park at around 11am on Monday morning

Fire crews were called to help rescue the man, but he has managed to swim to safety without the assistance of firefighters.

Police have been asked for clarification as to whether the river search was launched after the man was spotted in the water, or whether it had already been underway before the man was sighted.

A police boat was seen entering the river, near the Pavilion cafe in Avenham Park, at around 10.45am.

A police spokesman said: "It’s part of the search for Brenda Wignall, who has been reported missing from home."

Brenda Wignall, 58, disappeared from her home in Marl Hill Crescent, Ribbleton, at 2am on Friday morning (October 11).

The man was spotted in the water close to the 'Old Tram Bridge' shortly after police launched a search boat into the river.

Police said the man found in the water is not related to the search for Mrs Wignall.

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene, but the man swam to safety shortly after their arrival.

A fire service spokesman said: "Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham responded to reports of a person in the water at 10.48am.

"Two engines, both equipped with rescue boats, were mobilised, as well as the drone.

"Paramedics were also called to the scene.

"Fire crews were stood down after a person in the water 'self-rescued' shortly after our arrival."

North West Ambulance Service said the man was checked over but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesman said: "We were called to the River Ribble in Avenham Park at 10.48am, to reports of a person in the water.

"We sent one ambulance, a rapid response unit and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

"A man was found in the water and was checked over by paramedics, but didn't require treatment.

"We didn't take anyone to hospital."