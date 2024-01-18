£10k reward offered to trace man wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder in Lancashire
A £10k reward has been offered to trace a man wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder in Lancashire.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Thomas Dures.
It follows the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Daulby who was from Merseyside.
Matthew was killed after being stabbed to death in Ormskirk town centre on July 29, 2023.
Thomas Dures is wanted in connection with Matthew's murder as part of the investigation.
Gary Murray, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager for the North West, said: "It's vital that Thomas Dures is found to face questioning over murder.
"A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and it’s vital that Thomas Dures is found for face questioning."
Members of the public are advised not to approach Dures, but to contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they know where he is hiding.
You can do this by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting information online by clicking HERE.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.
"Our charity, which is independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity since we began in the 1980s," Mr Murray added.
"No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal details.
"Remember that you can share with us where Dures is hiding and no one will ever know."
What happened?
Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).
Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.
Has anyone been charged?
Finley Cook, 20, of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, were charged with murder. They pleaded not guilty after appearing at Preston Crown Court in October 2023.
They will stand trial on February 19, 2024.
10 people were also charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder:
- Callaghan Worden, 19, of Pennine Way, Liverpool.
- Jay Evans, 19, of Bartlett Close, Maghull.
- Harry Lewis, 19, of Southport Road, Lydiate.
- Sam Hopgood, 19, of Green Lane, Maghull.
- Lewis Kehoe, 19, of Columbine Close, Liverpool.
- Sean Ball, 19, of Virginia Avenue, Liverpool.
- Ryan Ronan, 19, of North Mount Road, Kirby.
- Bradley Kehoe, 18, of Willsford Avenue, Melling.
- Alfie Forsythe, 19, of Lathom Drive, Liverpool.
- Louis Booth, 18, of Sefton Lane, Liverpool.
Trials for the violent disorder cases will take place in July and September 2024.