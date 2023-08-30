A Volkswagen T-Roc that had been involved in a collision was found in Liverpool Road at around 4am on Wednesday (August 30).

A second vehicle – possibly a dark-coloured Audi – was seen making off from the scene.

The occupant of the T-Roc suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police appealed for information following a fatal fail-to-stop collision in Bickerstaffe

Police appealed for information following a fatal fail-to-stop collision in Bickerstaffe

Officers believe the man was in his 30s although no formal identification has taken place.

The force said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Det Insp Ian Moore, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life and first and foremost our thoughts are with his family and friends. We send them our deepest condolences at this awful time.

“An Audi – described as possibly being a Q3 in a dark colour – was seen leaving the scene in Bickerstaffe and we need to trace this vehicle as a matter of urgency.

“If this was you, or you know who it was, please get in touch straight away.”

Officers said they were keen to speak to anybody who was in the Bickerstaffe area shortly before 4am and saw something suspicious.

“Whatever information you have, please let us know,” Det Insp Moore added.

“A man has lost his life and his family deserve answers as to what happened.”

Anybody with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 146 of August 30.