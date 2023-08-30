Lancaster hospice shops left without their vital delivery van after staff find it wrecked

The damage to the van belonging to St John's Hospice means the vehicle can't be used until it is repaired. Picture from St John's Hospice.

The van is used to take stock to all the hospice shops and due to the extensive damage it can’t be driven.

St John’s Hospice tweeted: “Unfortunately somebody has damaged our shops van, parked on Slyne Road and left the scene.

"No note has been left and the damage is so extensive we can't use it to make sure stock gets round to our shops to make vital income for the hospice.

“Did you see anything between the hours of 4pm on August 28 and 7am on August 29 next to the Slyne Road furniture shop to help us solve this mystery?”