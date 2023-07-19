Police were called to reports of arson at The Mall in Church Street at around 11.55am on Tuesday (July 18).

It was reported a man had thrown a “lit object” inside the Boots store, injuring a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital but officers said her injuries were not thought to be serious.

A woman was injured after a man threw a "lit object" inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.