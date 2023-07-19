News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Man detained under Mental Health Act after ‘lit object’ thrown inside Boots store in Blackburn

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an “incident” at The Mall in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST

Police were called to reports of arson at The Mall in Church Street at around 11.55am on Tuesday (July 18).

It was reported a man had thrown a “lit object” inside the Boots store, injuring a woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital but officers said her injuries were not thought to be serious.

A woman was injured after a man threw a "lit object" inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)A woman was injured after a man threw a "lit object" inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
A woman was injured after a man threw a "lit object" inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On Wednesday (July 19), police confirmed the man was later detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.