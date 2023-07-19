Man detained under Mental Health Act after ‘lit object’ thrown inside Boots store in Blackburn
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an “incident” at The Mall in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST
Police were called to reports of arson at The Mall in Church Street at around 11.55am on Tuesday (July 18).
It was reported a man had thrown a “lit object” inside the Boots store, injuring a woman.
She was taken to hospital but officers said her injuries were not thought to be serious.
A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On Wednesday (July 19), police confirmed the man was later detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.