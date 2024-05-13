Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man was detained by outraged members of the public while police were called to the scene...

A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kissing a child playing in the street.

Members of the public detained the man at the scene in Regent Street, Nelson at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police said the man, from Nelson, has since been detained under the Mental Health Act following a ‘thorough assessment by medical experts’.

The child is being supported by specially-trained officers, said the force.

A police spokesperson said: “At 1.32pm on Saturday we were called to Regent Street, Nelson, to reports a child had been kissed by a stranger and the suspect had been detained by members of the public.

“We attended the scene and arrested a 36-year-old man from Nelson.

“After a thorough assessment by medical experts the man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a secure facility.

“We know that this incident will have caused the local community a great deal of concern and we want to reassure them that this matter will continue to be thoroughly investigated.