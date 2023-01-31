Man charged with variety of offences after police officer dragged along by moving car in Accrington
A man has been arrested and charged after a police officer was dragged along by a moving car.
By Dominic Collis
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:29pm
Wahid Hussain (34) of Richmond Road, Accrington, was arrested over the weekend.
He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody, dangerous driving, assault and obstructing / resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 28th.
A police officer was dragged by a moving car in Blackburn Road, Accrington, at around 11-15pm on January 19th.