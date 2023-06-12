News you can trust since 1886
Man's body found on Fleetwood beach near lifeboat station and ferry terminal

A man’s body has sadly been discovered on the beach at Fleetwood.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Emergency services were called to the beach near Fleetwood ferry terminal, off the Esplanade, after a man was found unresponsive at around 6.30am on Sunday (June 11).

He was found under the pier – close to the lifeboat station – which was taped off while police investigated and his body was recovered.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the beach near Fleetwood ferry terminal, off the Esplanade, after a man's body was found under the pier at around 6.30am on Sunday (June 11)
“It looks like a sudden death,” a police spokesperson told the Blackpool Gazette.

"We were called at around 6.30am to reports the body of a man had been found under the pier.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The man's body was found under the pier – close to the lifeboat station – which was taped off while police investigated on Sunday morning (June 11). Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious