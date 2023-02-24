Man charged with historic rape offences after being stopped at Manchester Airport

Officers arrested a man at Manchester Airport following a flight from the Philippines at around 6am on Friday (February 24).

The man was arrested following an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent team into alleged offences committed between 1991 and 2001 against a child in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Fervent is the force’s inquiry into non-recent sexual offences.

A man has been charged in connection with a number of non-recent sexual offences

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, William Nixon, 53, of no fixed address, was charged with three rape offences and five indecent assault offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad