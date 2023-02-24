News you can trust since 1886
Man charged with historic rape offences after being stopped at Manchester Airport

A man has been charged in connection with a number of non-recent sexual offences against a child.

By Sean Gleaves
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:34pm

Officers arrested a man at Manchester Airport following a flight from the Philippines at around 6am on Friday (February 24).

The man was arrested following an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent team into alleged offences committed between 1991 and 2001 against a child in Preston.

Operation Fervent is the force’s inquiry into non-recent sexual offences.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, William Nixon, 53, of no fixed address, was charged with three rape offences and five indecent assault offences.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 25).