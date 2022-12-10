Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (December 12).

Bay Horse Lane, Catforth What: Multi-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for mains plus When: Dec 12- Dec 20

Birchwood Drive, Fulwood What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; FIT ON TEE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY FOR CUSTOMER When: Dec 14- Dec 16

Blackpool Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install tee in f-w for new customer connection When: Dec 14- Dec 16