News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston roadworks from December 12: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
6 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 3:10pm

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include lane closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (December 12).

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Bay Horse Lane, Catforth

What: Multi-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for mains plus When: Dec 12- Dec 20

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Birchwood Drive, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; FIT ON TEE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY FOR CUSTOMER When: Dec 14- Dec 16

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Install tee in f-w for new customer connection When: Dec 14- Dec 16

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
PrestonMotorists