Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Burnley street

A man was charged with attempted murder after a person was stabbed in the neck in Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:08 pm

Lee Hart was wanted by police after a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Clifton Street in the early hours of December 16.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxford on Saturday (January 22) following several public appeals.

Police later confirmed on Monday (January 24) that Lee, of Smith Street, Burnley, had been charged with attempted murder.

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Clifton Street, Burnley

He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, January 24).

