Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Burnley street
A man was charged with attempted murder after a person was stabbed in the neck in Burnley.
Lee Hart was wanted by police after a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in Clifton Street in the early hours of December 16.
The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxford on Saturday (January 22) following several public appeals.
Police later confirmed on Monday (January 24) that Lee, of Smith Street, Burnley, had been charged with attempted murder.
He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today (Monday, January 24).
