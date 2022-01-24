Man with lifetime firearms ban 'caught poaching with air rifle' in Lancashire

A man was reportedly caught poaching with an air rifle by police in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:48 am

Officers from Lancashire Police's Ribble Valley Rural Task Force allegedly spotted the man "poaching with an air rifle" on Saturday morning (January 22).

Police said the suspect was subject to a lifetime ban from possessing firearms, including air weapons.

The rifle was seized and the man was interviewed by police.

"We'll post the results once known," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added

If you believe someone is poaching, contact police by calling 101.

An air rifle was seized by police after a man was reportedly caught poaching in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

