Man with lifetime firearms ban 'caught poaching with air rifle' in Lancashire
A man was reportedly caught poaching with an air rifle by police in Lancashire.
Officers from Lancashire Police's Ribble Valley Rural Task Force allegedly spotted the man "poaching with an air rifle" on Saturday morning (January 22).
Police said the suspect was subject to a lifetime ban from possessing firearms, including air weapons.
The rifle was seized and the man was interviewed by police.
"We'll post the results once known," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added
If you believe someone is poaching, contact police by calling 101.
