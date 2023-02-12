News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man charged with assault after attempting to bite police during incident at Preston railway station

A man was charged with assault after attempting to bite police officers at Preston railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 11:45am

Police were called following reports a man was being aggressive in the waiting room on Thursday (February 9).

After arriving at the scene, he attempted to bite officers before kicking one of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was arrested and later interviewed on Friday (February 10).

A man was charged after attempting to bite police at Preston railway station (Credit: Malc McDonald)
Most Popular
Read More
Driver spotted reaching speeds of over 150mph on M65 arrested after failing road...

The man was subsequently charged with assault on an emergency worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Saturday (February 12).