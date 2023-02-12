Man charged with assault after attempting to bite police during incident at Preston railway station
A man was charged with assault after attempting to bite police officers at Preston railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 11:45am
Police were called following reports a man was being aggressive in the waiting room on Thursday (February 9).
After arriving at the scene, he attempted to bite officers before kicking one of them.
He was arrested and later interviewed on Friday (February 10).
The man was subsequently charged with assault on an emergency worker.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Saturday (February 12).