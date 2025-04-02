Preston man charged following string of shoplifting offences in the city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have charged a man with a string of shoplifting offences across Preston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge relates to incidents at stores in and around the City Centre in which joints of meat and fragrances were stolen.

Patrick Harris, 46, of Eldon Street, Preston was arrested yesterday and he has now been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.