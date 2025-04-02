Preston man charged following string of shoplifting offences in the city centre
The charge relates to incidents at stores in and around the City Centre in which joints of meat and fragrances were stolen.
Patrick Harris, 46, of Eldon Street, Preston was arrested yesterday and he has now been charged with four counts of theft from a shop.
He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.