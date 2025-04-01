Man, 37, jailed for shoplifting after various thefts in Lancashire town
A man has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Lancashire town.
On March 22 2025, Kristopher Murphy, 37, of Edleston Street, Accrington, was arrested and charged with five thefts from a shop in Accrington, two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and handling stolen goods.
Two days later, Murphy appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court, where he was recalled to prison and sentenced to 48 weeks.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).