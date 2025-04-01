Man, 37, jailed for shoplifting after various thefts in Lancashire town

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Lancashire town.
Kristopher Murphy has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Accrington.Kristopher Murphy has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Accrington.
Kristopher Murphy has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Accrington. | Lancashire Police

On March 22 2025, Kristopher Murphy, 37, of Edleston Street, Accrington, was arrested and charged with five thefts from a shop in Accrington, two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and handling stolen goods.

Two days later, Murphy appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court, where he was recalled to prison and sentenced to 48 weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

Related topics:Lancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice