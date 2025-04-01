Man, 37, jailed for shoplifting after various thefts in Lancashire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Lancashire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristopher Murphy has been jailed after a number of thefts in a Accrington. | Lancashire Police

On March 22 2025, Kristopher Murphy, 37, of Edleston Street, Accrington, was arrested and charged with five thefts from a shop in Accrington, two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and handling stolen goods.

Two days later, Murphy appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court, where he was recalled to prison and sentenced to 48 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).