Man charged and named after stabbing in Skelmersdale
A man has been charged by detectives investigating a stabbing in Skelmersdale.
Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed outside a property in Lancaster Crescent at around 8.40pm on Thursday (June 24).
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A man was later arrested in connection with the incident following a number of enquiries.
Hayden Brimage, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and Section 18 - wounding with intent.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 29).
