Man charged and named after stabbing in Skelmersdale

Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed outside a property in Lancaster Crescent at around 8.40pm on Thursday (June 24).

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incident following a number of enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Brimage, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and Section 18 - wounding with intent.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 29).

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a stabbing in Skelmersdale. (Credit: Google)