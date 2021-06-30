Man charged and named after stabbing in Skelmersdale

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a stabbing in Skelmersdale.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:10 pm

Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed outside a property in Lancaster Crescent at around 8.40pm on Thursday (June 24).

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incident following a number of enquiries.

Hayden Brimage, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and Section 18 - wounding with intent.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 29).

