Man in his 40s hospitalised after being stabbed in leg in Darwen

Ambulance crews called police after they discovered a man had been stabbed in the leg in Cotton Hall Street at around 4.30am today (June 30

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where officers said he remains in a "serious but stable condition".

Detectives said the attack occurred near the Auto-Tek garage and they are now appealing for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Det Insp John McNamara, of East CID, said: "This incident has left a man with some serious injuries and I would ask that anyone who has any information contact us.

"I would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0246 of June 30.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

