Man charged and named after BMW stolen during burglary in residential Clayton-le-Moors street

A man has been charged after a car was stolen during a burglary in Clayton-le-Moors.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 6:42pm

Police were called shortly after 9am on January 31 to reports a BMW 330i series had been stolen in Moorside Drive.

A 28-year-old man from Accrington was later arrested following an investigation.

A man has been charged after a car was stolen during a burglary in Moorside Drive, Clayton-le-Moors (Credit: Google)
On Tuesday (February 21), Dane Oliver, 28, of Church Street, Accrington, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without a licence or insurance.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (February 22).