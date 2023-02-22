Man charged and named after BMW stolen during burglary in residential Clayton-le-Moors street
A man has been charged after a car was stolen during a burglary in Clayton-le-Moors.
Police were called shortly after 9am on January 31 to reports a BMW 330i series had been stolen in Moorside Drive.
A 28-year-old man from Accrington was later arrested following an investigation.
On Tuesday (February 21), Dane Oliver, 28, of Church Street, Accrington, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without a licence or insurance.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (February 22).