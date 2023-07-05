Police were called around 1.20pm on March 1 last year to a home in the village of Hapton, near Burnley, following reports a baby boy had suffered a medical episode.

Emergency services attended and the child, aged nine-and-a-half months, was taken to hospital for treatment, however he sadly died on March 5.

In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and were later arrested on suspicion of murder after further enquiries.

The 78-year-old man has now been released without charge but Lancashire Police charged the woman with the baby’s murder yesterday (Tuesday, July 4).

Karen Foster, 61, of no fixed address, will appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, July 5)

Foster is also charged with a separate Section 47 assault (assault causing actual bodily harm) on another child – a one-year-old girl in Hapton on March 22, 2019.

