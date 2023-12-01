News you can trust since 1886
Man charged after high-value vehicles stolen during burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire

A man has been charged with more than 20 offences following a string of burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:26 GMT
High-value vehicles and other items were stolen from properties during burglaries which occurred between November 5 and November 15.

Mohommed Zubhir was arrested on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling on Thursday (November 30) following CCTV enquiries.

The 22-year-old, of Clayton Road, Bradford, was later charged with 21 offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

- seven counts of burglary in a dwelling

- eight counts of attempted burglary

- three counts of theft of a motor vehicle

- three counts of fraud by false representation

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday (December 1).

Operating Defender is a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.

It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime.