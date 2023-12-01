A man has been charged with more than 20 offences following a string of burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire.

High-value vehicles and other items were stolen from properties during burglaries which occurred between November 5 and November 15.

Mohommed Zubhir was arrested on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling on Thursday (November 30) following CCTV enquiries.

The 22-year-old, of Clayton Road, Bradford, was later charged with 21 offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

- seven counts of burglary in a dwelling

- eight counts of attempted burglary

- three counts of theft of a motor vehicle

- three counts of fraud by false representation

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday (December 1).

Operating Defender is a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.