News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man arrested after high-value vehicles stolen during burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire

A man has been arrested following a string of burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

High-value vehicles and other items were stolen from properties during burglaries which occurred between November 5 and November 15.

A 22-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling on Thursday (November 30) following CCTV enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

Most Popular
A man has been arrested after high-value vehicles were stolen across Lancashire (Credit: Kris from Pixabay)A man has been arrested after high-value vehicles were stolen across Lancashire (Credit: Kris from Pixabay)
A man has been arrested after high-value vehicles were stolen across Lancashire (Credit: Kris from Pixabay)

Operating Defender is a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.

It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime/