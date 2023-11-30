Man arrested after high-value vehicles stolen during burglaries across Preston, Chorley and East Lancashire
High-value vehicles and other items were stolen from properties during burglaries which occurred between November 5 and November 15.
A 22-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling on Thursday (November 30) following CCTV enquiries.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
Operating Defender is a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, to crackdown on residential burglary.
It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime/