Preston man charged and named after car overturns in Fulwood crash
A man has been charged after a car crashed and overturned in Preston at the weekend.
Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road, Fulwood where a blue Skoda was found on its side shortly before 8pm on Sunday.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
No other vehicles were involved and a 19-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
Kian Read, 19, of Heathfield Drive was later charged with failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.
He was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 4.