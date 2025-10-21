Preston man charged and named after car overturns in Fulwood crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:21 BST
A man has been charged after a car crashed and overturned in Preston at the weekend.

Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road, Fulwood where a blue Skoda was found on its side shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The scene of the crash in Lytham Road, Fulwood at around 7.54pm on Sunday (October 19)placeholder image
The scene of the crash in Lytham Road, Fulwood at around 7.54pm on Sunday (October 19) | Submitted

No other vehicles were involved and a 19-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Kian Read, 19, of Heathfield Drive was later charged with failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 4.

