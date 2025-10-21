A man has been charged after a car crashed and overturned in Preston at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene in Lytham Road, Fulwood where a blue Skoda was found on its side shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene of the crash in Lytham Road, Fulwood at around 7.54pm on Sunday (October 19) | Submitted

No other vehicles were involved and a 19-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Kian Read, 19, of Heathfield Drive was later charged with failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 4.