Officers attended an address in the Shadsworth area after “concerning reports” were received on Thursday afternoon (June 15).

Police forced their way into the home and subsequently located a substantial cannabis grow.

The occupant attempted to hide from police by “chilling out underneath a sofa”, but they were quickly arrested despite their efforts.

A ‘substantial cannabis grow’ was discovered in the Shadsworth area of Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Two vehicles linked with the cannabis grow were also seized by police.

Police have located and dismantled a number of cannabis farms in the Blackburn area in the last week.

At one address, officers found a man who had attempted to hide underneath loft insulation.

Earlier in the week, a man attempted to hide underneath loft insulation after another cannabis farm was located in the Blackburn area (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers arrested the man after extracting him from his “cosy hiding spot”, giving him a “slightly nicer blanket” in custody.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Cannabis cultivation and associated drug dealing have been academically associated with increased levels of violent and acquisitive crime.

“They also lead to the tragic exploitation and abuse of vulnerable people. By targeting these illicit operations, we aim to hit organised crime groups where it hurts – by not only arresting offenders but also removing their source of income.

“We also want to safeguard neighbours, as the risk of fires are significantly increased by some of the DIY electrical work that these criminals attempt. Especially during this very hot period”

If you have any information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.