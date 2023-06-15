Man arrested after drugs and cash seized from car at Lancaster services

News you can trust since 1886
A man has been arrested and a large amount of drugs seized after a car was stopped on the M6 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

The vehicle was signalled to stop at around 3.30pm and was subsequently searched at the Forton services on the northbound side of the motorway.

Officers found a quantity of what are believed to be class A and class B drugs . These have been sent off for testing.

A large amount of cash was also located in the car.

Drugs seized by police after a car was stopped at Forton services on the M6 near Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.Drugs seized by police after a car was stopped at Forton services on the M6 near Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Drugs seized by police after a car was stopped at Forton services on the M6 near Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.
The driver, a 48-year-old man from Bolton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He remains in custody.

Ch Insp Matt Willmot, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “A man has been arrested and remains in custody and a quantity of drugs and cash have been seized. While we cannot say for definite what the substances are, we believe them to be a mixture of both class A and class B drugs.

“We hope this sends the message that we do not tolerate this type of criminality and we won’t stop going after anyone we suspect of blighting our communities with drugs.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with information about drug supply in their area should call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. Alternatively you can report what you know anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.