A man was arrested over concerns he was “approaching children” in Blackburn town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a report of a man approaching people in The Mall and the King William Street areas at around 1pm on Sunday.

He was reported to be wearing a red beanie hat at the time.

A man was arrested over concerns he was “approaching children” in Blackburn town centre | Google

A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were reports he had been approaching children, but this has not been confirmed by police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.

“We know that this may sound concerning to hear, but an investigation is ongoing and although that investigation is in the early stages an arrest has been made.

“This is where we now ask you, the public, for your help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, or any footage that may have captured the behaviour reported to us, please get in touch.”

You can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log 0563 of August 4.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.