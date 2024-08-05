Man arrested over concerns he was 'approaching children' in Blackburn town centre
Officers received a report of a man approaching people in The Mall and the King William Street areas at around 1pm on Sunday.
He was reported to be wearing a red beanie hat at the time.
A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remained in custody for questioning on Monday.
There were reports he had been approaching children, but this has not been confirmed by police.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.
“We know that this may sound concerning to hear, but an investigation is ongoing and although that investigation is in the early stages an arrest has been made.
“This is where we now ask you, the public, for your help.
“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, or any footage that may have captured the behaviour reported to us, please get in touch.”
You can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log 0563 of August 4.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.