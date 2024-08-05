3,000 cannabis plants worth approximately £2.5 million were discovered following a drugs raid in Preston.

Police were called to reports of suspicious activity at a property on Aqueduct Street on Sunday.

Around 3,000 cannabis plants in various stages of development were subsequently discovered when police entered the property.

An average cannabis plant has a street value of £840.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.