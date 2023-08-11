Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £12k found in car stopped on M61 at Rivington Services
A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after officers found a large amount of cash inside a car at Rivington Services.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:29 BST
Officers stopped the car at Rivington Services on the M61 on Thursday afternoon (August 10).
Police subsequently found approximately £12,000 in cash after searching the vehicle.
A 27-year-old man from Glasgow was arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering.
He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon (August 11).