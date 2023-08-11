News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £12k found in car stopped on M61 at Rivington Services

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after officers found a large amount of cash inside a car at Rivington Services.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:29 BST

Officers stopped the car at Rivington Services on the M61 on Thursday afternoon (August 10).

Police subsequently found approximately £12,000 in cash after searching the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man from Glasgow was arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon (August 11).