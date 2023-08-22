Two men wanted by Lancashire Police following attack outside Nationwide bank in Accrington
Two men are wanted by police following an assault outside a bank in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:28 BST
The attack took place outside the Nationwide bank in Blackburn Road at around 9.10pm on Friday, July 14.
Officers on Tuesday (August 22) released a CCTV image of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.
If you recognise the men, call 101 or email 1078@lancashire.police.uk quoting incident number LC-20230613-1379.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.