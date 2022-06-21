Armed man steals cash after threatening staff with weapon during robbery at Co-op store in Darwen

A man threatened staff with a weapon before fleeing with cash during an armed robbery at a Co-op store in Darwen.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 2:59 pm
A man entered the Co-Op store in Blackburn Road before picking up a case of lager and approaching the checkout at around 8.25pm on Monday (June 20).

After placing the case of lager on the till area, the man produced a weapon before threatening a member of staff.

He then forced his way into the till area before demanding money and taking an “undisclosed amount of cash”.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build.

Police said he was wearing a black Nike Hoodie, black shorts and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1361 of June 20.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.