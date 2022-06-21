A man entered the Co-Op store in Blackburn Road before picking up a case of lager and approaching the checkout at around 8.25pm on Monday (June 20).

After placing the case of lager on the till area, the man produced a weapon before threatening a member of staff.

He then forced his way into the till area before demanding money and taking an “undisclosed amount of cash”.

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a store in Darwen (Credit: Google)

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build.

Police said he was wearing a black Nike Hoodie, black shorts and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1361 of June 20.