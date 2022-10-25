Man arrested and five charged after teenager attacked and robbed by group of men in Accrington
A sixth man has been arrested following a robbery in Accrington.
A 19-year-old man was immediately approached by a black saloon vehicle as got out of his vehicle in Birtwistle Street.
The victim was then attacked and threatened by four men with what was believed to be a firearm.
The incident occurred at around 11pm on August 11.
Most Popular
An 18-year-old man from Haslingden was arrested last week on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping following a number of enquiries.
He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Five people have also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to kidnap and possession of a firearm while committing a schedule one offence.
They are:
- Qais Azimi, 29, of Pond Road, London.
- Hilton Mhasvi, 25, of Trotwood, Chigwell, Essex.
- Benedict Larbi, 26, of Hersham Close, London.
- Raihan Miah, 26, of Priory Close, Churchfields, London.
- Forrest Bentick, 24, of Huntsman Road, Ilford.
They were all remanded into custody to appear before magistrates.