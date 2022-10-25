News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested and five charged after teenager attacked and robbed by group of men in Accrington

A sixth man has been arrested following a robbery in Accrington.

By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 4:41pm

A 19-year-old man was immediately approached by a black saloon vehicle as got out of his vehicle in Birtwistle Street.

The victim was then attacked and threatened by four men with what was believed to be a firearm.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on August 11.

A sixth man has been arrested after a teenager was attacked and robbed by a group of men in Accrington

An 18-year-old man from Haslingden was arrested last week on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping following a number of enquiries.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Five people have also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to kidnap and possession of a firearm while committing a schedule one offence.

They are:

- Qais Azimi, 29, of Pond Road, London.

- Hilton Mhasvi, 25, of Trotwood, Chigwell, Essex.

- Benedict Larbi, 26, of Hersham Close, London.

- Raihan Miah, 26, of Priory Close, Churchfields, London.

- Forrest Bentick, 24, of Huntsman Road, Ilford.

They were all remanded into custody to appear before magistrates.

Police said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses and asked anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1659 of August 11.