Man arrested after 'substantial cannabis farm' discovered by police in Lancashire
A substantial cannabis farm has been dismantled by police following an overnight raid in Skelmersdale.
The setup was discovered during an overnight raid in Elmridge on Thursday (August 12).
Officers said the farm had an "elaborate wiring system" including a bypassed electricity meter.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and for abstracting electricity.
"Community intelligence is vital in tackling drugs," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"If you have any information, you can report this online via the Lancashire Police website or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers."
Images released by police show a room packed with plants and extractor tubes hanging from the ceiling.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.