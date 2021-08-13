Preston and Blackpool young thieves hurled Creme Eggs at shop staff as they target store twice in the same night

The trio targeted the Spar on Water Lane, Preston, and helped each other to steal several bottles of alcohol on February 6 last year.

Adelaide Rose O'Kane, 18, of St Thomas Road, Preston, Jordan Peter Beevers, 22, of Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, and Corey Swaine, 18, of Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, all admit two counts of theft of alcohol.

The sentences of Beevers and Swaine were adjourned to October 14 to allow a pre sentence report to be prepared, and they were granted unconditional bail.

Spar on Water Lane, Preston

O'Kane was sentenced to a two year community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and curfew.

Prosecuting, Charles Brown said shortly before 9.30pm a female worker saw O'Kane come into the shop.

He added: "She walked round the back to the wine display and then started to take bottles of wine. She put a bottle of wine into her bag.

"She then picked up two more.

"In the meantime the two males came into the shop and they obstructed store staff who were shouting at her to stop.

"The next incident took place just before 11pm. The same three people plus another girl came back in. "

The court heard the two men walked in front of the counter and demanded drink.

Mr Brown said: "Because of their attitude he was frightened - he said they could take it but he wouldn't give it to them. The men took two bottles of vodka.

"As this was happening the girls went to the wine counter and took wine."

In all the teenagers stole £131 of alcohol including 13 bottles of wine, and one offender hurled Creme Eggs at staff as they left the shop.

O'Kane, who has six convictions for 13 offences including shoplifting, criminal damage and assault, later admitted her guilt in a prepared statement to police.

Recorder Philip Grundy said: " You're almost 19 years of age.

"The two visits resulted in two bottles of vodka and 13 bottles of wine being stolen

"Fortunately nobody was hurt."

Preston Crown Court heard Beevers had been attacked in jail and spent time in hospital since the proceedings started.

