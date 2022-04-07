Man arrested after stolen £160k Lamborghini spotted on cloned plates in Lancashire
A man has been arrested after police recovered a stolen Lamborghini in East Lancashire yesterday (Wednesday, April 6).
By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:57 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:33 am
The Lamborghini Urus was reported stolen from a home in the Midlands last week, but was spotted by eagle-eyed officers who found it disguised with cloned plates in Accrington.
The supercar, estimated to be worth around £160,000, was seized by police and towed to a local police station to be reunited with its owner.
The driver was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.